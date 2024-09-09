

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doctors from NYU Langone Health, in a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, have provided updates on the first person in the world to receive a complete eye and partial face transplant since the historic surgery that took place in May 2023.



Aaron James, a 47-year-old electrical lineman from Arkansas, sustained severe injuries in a work accident in 2021, resulting in the loss of his left eyelid, nose, lips, and a significant portion of his facial tissue after a high-voltage wire accident. After six weeks in the hospital, he awoke to find his face severely disfigured.



In May 2023, James underwent a complex 21-hour surgery involving over 140 medical professionals, successfully replacing his face and providing him with a new eye. This operation has been recognized by doctors as a major advancement.



Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, who leads the Face Transplant Program at NYU, mentioned that researchers hope to use James's case to explore ways to restore vision to the transplanted eye.



Reports from NYU Langone Health indicate that the donor eye is maintaining normal pressure and blood flow, and its size remains stable, unlike donor eyes in animal studies that often shrink after transplantation.



Although James has not yet regained vision in the eye, researchers are hopeful about the potential for restoring his sight. Dr. Vaidehi Dedania, James's ophthalmologist, expressed amazement at his recovery, noting that the results of the procedure could lead to new medical practices and inspire further research on transplants involving vital sensory organs.



The study authors highlighted that a test called electroretinography, which measures the retina's response to light, showed that the light-sensitive nerve cells in the donor's eye survived the transplant. This finding indicates the possibility of converting light into signals that the brain may interpret as vision, raising hope for the future of whole-eye transplants aimed at restoring sight.



As for James, he is gradually resuming his daily activities and recently received a new ID card with his updated appearance. He stated that he feels close to normal again, engaging in regular activities. James reflected on his experience saying 'All in all, though, this has been the most transformative year of my life. I've been given the gift of a second chance, and I don't take a single moment for granted.'



