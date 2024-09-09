

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study, presented at the annual meeting of the European Respiratory Society, compared the health risks associated with vaping and smoking.



Dr Azmy Faisal and colleagues at Manchester Metropolitan University conducted the study by recruiting 60 people in their 20s with normal lung function.



The group included twenty participants who neither vaped nor smoked, 20 who had vaped for at least two years and 20 who had smoked for at least 2 years.



During the study, the participants underwent tests to measure their maximum exercise capacity.



'Both vapers and smokers showed signs that their blood vessels were not working as well as the non-smoking and non-vaping group, according to the blood tests and ultrasound scans,' the researchers noted.



'The smokers and the vapers were more out of breath, experienced intense leg fatigue and had higher levels of lactate in their blood, a sign of muscle fatigue, even before they reached their maximum level of exercise.'



Based on the results, the study concluded that 'long-term use of vaping is harmful', challenging 'the idea that vaping could be a healthier alternative to smoking'.



