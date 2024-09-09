Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
09.09.24
08:03 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,600
-3,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00019,10022:55
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 22:42 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRA Group, Inc.: PRA Group Names Adrian Murphy as its Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has named Adrian Murphy as its global chief data and analytics officer, effective Sept. 16.

PRA Group Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer Adrian Murphy.

Murphy will report to PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal and serve as a member of the senior leadership team. He will lead the continued development of cutting-edge analytic solutions to drive business growth. "Adrian has played a leading role in driving the development of innovation and transformations at top global financial services institutions. His deep expertise will help us further embed data analytics to optimize our business, enhance our customer's experience and ultimately provide increased value for our shareholders," said Atal.

Murphy's nearly three decades of industry experience includes serving most recently as a partner in McKinsey & Company's Banking and Risk divisions, where he spearheaded client service for major financial institutions and led their Global Fraud Service Line. Prior to working at McKinsey & Company, he was a partner at Oliver Wyman and oversaw transformation projects in a variety of divisions, including Banking, Risk and Data, Tech and Analytics, in New York; Financial Services, in Sao Paulo; and Banking and Finance and Risk, in London. Early in his career, he was also an engineer at Ford Motor Company. Murphy holds bachelor's and master's degrees in manufacturing engineering from the University of Cambridge.

"I look forward to joining PRA Group, an innovative, global industry leader, and contributing to the success of its data and analytics program," said Murphy.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500577/Adrian_Murphy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819349/PRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pra-group-names-adrian-murphy-as-its-global-chief-data-and-analytics-officer-302242618.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.