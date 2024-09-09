Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) ("Intellabridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its Restricted Stock Unit Plan, the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of an aggregate of 180,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to its Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The issuance of these RSUs is in recognition of the valuable contributions of the Directors in guiding the Company's strategic direction and growth. The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms and conditions outlined in the Company's RSU Plan, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.

The total number of RSUs granted is 180,000, representing 0.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The Board of Directors believes that this grant aligns the interests of the Directors with those of the shareholders and reflects the Company's commitment to promoting and incentivizing its key leadership.

The Company also informs the stakeholders and investors of the resignation of Ms. Terri Bell Clouse, who decided to step down from her position on the Board of Directors effective August 25, 2024. Ms. Terri Bell Clouse served as an Independent Director on the Board for more than 3 years. During her tenure, Ms. Terri made significant contributions to the company's strategic development and direction. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping the company's early stage of product development and marketing, and her support has been invaluable to the company's success.

"Ms. Terri Bell Clouse has been instrumental in guiding Intellabridge through its formative stages, from product development to market launch. Her dedication and insightful leadership have been invaluable," said John Eagleton, CEO. "As we embark on the next chapter of our growth, we seek a successor who can propel Intellabridge to the forefront of the fintech industry, driving our mission for every transaction to have a positive social and environmental impact."

The Board of Directors will begin the process of identifying a suitable successor to ensure a smooth transition and continued strong governance.

Intellabridge Technology Corporation remains committed to maintaining a high standard of leadership and governance. The Board and management team are focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders.

The information provided herein, does not constitute material change for the Company.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through its Karma cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on the Karma Card, visit www.getkarmacard.com.

For more information on Karma Connect, visit www.karmaconnect.com.

