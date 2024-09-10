Italian economist Mario Draghi says European countries are legitimately using local-content requirements to maintain technological sovereignty. In a new report on the EU clean tech industry, he warns about the risk of following the United States in closing off markets to Chinese technology. Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has urged EU member states to support local manufacturing for Europe's energy transition in a new report published by the European Commission. He also warned against fully closing the European cleantech market to Chinese products and technologies. ...

