

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc announced that Richard Oldfield has been appointed as Group Chief Executive, succeeding Peter Harrison, with effect from 8 November 2024. Richard joined Schroders in 2023, having previously been at PwC as Network Vice Chairman and Global Markets Leader.



As Schroders' CFO, Richard has responsibility for firm-wide operations along with direct responsibility for financial management, risk management, technology, capital and treasury. The Group said a further announcement on the appointment of a successor CFO will be made in due course.



