Tata Power's TP Solar subsidiary has started commercial production of solar cells with an initial capacity of 2 GW at its 4. 3 GW integrated PV cell and module plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. From pv magazine India Tata Power has said that ones of its subsidiaries, TP Solar, has commenced commercial solar cell production at its 4. 3 GW integrated cell and module plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. TP Solar's 4. 3 GW factory in Tirunelveli is the largest single-location PV cell and module manufacturing plant in India. It is equipped to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...