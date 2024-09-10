

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst expectation of a decline in headline inflation in the U.S. in August, markets are trading on a cautiously optimistic note. The European Central Bank's interest rate decision is due on Thursday whereas the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its decision a week later.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly negative note. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a positive note, boosted by strong trade data from China.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices declined as potential oversupply and weak demand weighed on sentiment. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading strong.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,794.20, down 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,465.20, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 18,401.55, down 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,219.46, down 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 7,439.27, up 0.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,775.05, down 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,182.50, up 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,011.90, up 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,744.19, up 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,234.09, up 0.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1038, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3096, up 0.19% USD/JPY at 143.04, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6666, up 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.3571, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 101.59, up 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.710%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.1715%, up 0.02% France at 2.886%, up 0.03% U.K. at 3.8940%, up 0.96% Japan at 0.901%, up 1.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $71.05, down 1.10%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $67.86, down 1.24%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,533.35, up 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,144.86, up 3.63% Ethereum at $2,352.02, up 1.64% BNB at $521.55, up 2.97% Solana at $134.74, up 4.02% XRP at $0.5396, up 1.72%.



