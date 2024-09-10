

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice-President Kamala Harris will take on Donald Trump at Tuesday night's presidential debate in Philadelphia - their first in the race for the White House, and the only scheduled debate before the November 5 election.



Although Presidential debates usually don't decide elections in the U.S., they do influence voters in the run up to it.



The former president has questioned the intelligence of Harris and her race as a Black woman, but she looked undaunted by the attack, and ignored Trump's comments when she was asked to respond to it during a CNN interview.



The latest in a series of Trump rhetoric came at the weekend when he vowed to prosecute and jail election officials and political opponents he considers cheats. He repeated the voter fraud claim in the 2020 election.



Harris called Trump an 'unserious man,' and said he is an 'extremely serious' threat to the nation if elected.



The mood in Democratic camp has rejuvenated after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid in favor of his deputy.



Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, and promised to lead the country 'for all Americans' and create an 'opportunity economy.'



The latest national polling averages for the two candidates give Harris a slight edge of 47 percent against Trump's 44 percent.



