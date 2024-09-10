

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has charged leaders of a U.S.-based transnational white supremacist group for plotting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials across the country, and to provide material support to terrorists.



In a 15-count indictment unsealed on Monday, prosecutors in California accused Dallas Humber, 34, and Matthew Allison, 37, of leading the Terrorgram Collective.



Humber, of Elk Grove, California; and Matthew Allison, of Boise, Idaho; were arrested on Friday by law enforcement officials.



'Today's indictment charges the defendants with leading a transnational terrorist group dedicated to attacking America's critical infrastructure, targeting a hit list of our country's public officials, and carrying out deadly hate crimes - all in the name of violent white supremacist ideology,' said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.



They allegedly used social media app Telegram to solicit attacks on Black, Jewish, LGBTQ people and immigrants aiming to incite a race war.



Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, 'Using the Telegram platform, they advanced their heinous white supremacist ideology, solicited hate crimes, and provided guidance for terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure and assassinations of government officials.'



The targets included federal buildings and energy facilities.



The indictment alleges that Humber and Allison shared several Terrorgram videos and publications that provide advice for carrying out crimes, celebrate white supremacist attacks, and provide a hit list of 'high-value targets' for assassination. The hit list included U.S. federal, state, and local officials, as well as leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations.



The Terrorgram network promotes white supremacist accelerationism, an ideology centered on the belief that the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action; and that violence and terrorism are necessary to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate.



