GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Record Monthly Contract Wins of over $14 million in August 2024

Record monthly contract wins were driven across all operating segments, including higher margin sales within the Company's Agency, IP, and Teams segments

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced it closed over $14 million of new contracts in August 2024, representing a record month of new business development for GameSquare. Contract wins were to new and existing customers and are expected to contribute to revenue in 2024 and 2025. New contracts in August were across GameSquare's operating segments and reflect the Company's strategic focus on developing multi-year and higher-margin revenue opportunities.

"After growing pro-forma revenue by 22% in the 2024 second quarter, momentum across our business has remained strong and we ended August 2024 with record new monthly contract wins. I believe these positive trends reflect the growing success of the next-generation media platform we have created, strong execution across our global teams, and expanding demand for our services," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "The amount of multi-year revenue is especially encouraging as more brands are pursuing long-term relationships. This reflects strategies underway to develop a more predictable backlog of revenue."

Mr. Kenna continued: "The mix of contracts in August was primarily focused on higher-margin areas of our business, including our Agency, IP and Teams segments. As a result, we believe we are well positioned for gross margin to expand on a sequential and year-over-year basis in the second half of 2024."

Record new contracts for the month of August 2024 of over $14 million, were driven by growing demand across GameSquare's operating segments. Highlights include:

New brand partnerships with TopGolf and Dairy Max,

A new agency partnership with 5-Hour ENERGY®,

FaZe Clan Esports largest esports winning of over $2 million at the inaugural Esports World Cup,

FaZe Clan Esports' multi-year, expansion of a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with Rollbit, and

A new multi-year, multi-million-dollar sponsorship and licensing deal between FaZe Media and G FUEL.

