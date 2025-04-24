GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes 2025 Q1 Live Streaming Trends Report

Live streaming surges 9% year-over-year to 8.9 billion hours watched during the 2025 first quarter, reflecting the highest quarterly level since 2021

Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and gaming ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its Q1 2025 Live Streaming Trends Report. The report reveals key insights into the evolution of the global live streaming market across gaming, esports, and entertainment.

"Stream Hatchet's 2025 Q1 report shows live streaming's positive momentum as it remains one of the fastest growing forms of media and content globally," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Stream Hatchet's reports continue to quantify the dramatic shift in how audiences are consuming media, reflecting trends to more interactive content and engaging experiences."

Key Insights from Stream Hatchet's 2025 Q1 Report:

1. 8.9 billion hours watched in 2025 Q1, reflecting the highest quarterly level since 2021 The report highlights a 9% year-over-year (YoY) increase in total hours watched across major live-streaming platforms, signaling continued growth in the industry despite shifting platform dominance. While Twitch saw a 6.9% YoY decline, competitor platforms Kick (+112%) and YouTube Gaming (+25%) drove overall market expansion. 2. Non-gaming content dominates Non-gaming content emerged as the most-watched category, up 25.6% YoY, led by platforms such as Kick, Chzzk, and SOOP Korea, each recording ~94% YoY growth in the category. Diversification underscores the broadening appeal of streaming as a mainstream content format. 3. Esports remains resilient despite fewer events While esports viewership dropped 2.3% YoY due to a reduced number of events, average viewership per tournament reached a five-year high, with major events like LCK Cup and Intel Extreme Masters contributing significantly. 4. New platforms and languages shake up the ecosystem The report also covers the shifting platform and language landscape: Kick's Arabic viewership grew by 491%, overtaking English as the platform's top language. Chzzk and Rumble joined the Top 10 platforms for the first time. Facebook Live fell out of the Top 10, dropping 77% YoY in viewership. 5. New game launches captivate audiences Monster Hunter Wilds delivered the strongest day-one viewership of any title since early 2023 with 10M+ hours watched in its first 24 hours. Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Schedule I broke into the Top 10 most-watched new titles, the latter boosted by heavy adoption among top Twitch streamers.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

Forward-Looking Information

