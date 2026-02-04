GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Appoints Amaree Tanawong as Chief Operating Officer

Tanawong brings nearly two decades of experience scaling strategy, monetization, and operational platforms across YouTube, Meow Wolf, Fullscreen, and Yahoo

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology, and digital-native platform company, today announced the appointment of Amaree Tanawong as Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening the Company's leadership team as it continues to accelerate its strategy and deliver innovative marketing, content, and interactive experiences across gaming, entertainment, and emerging media.

Tanawong brings nearly two decades of experience leading strategy, finance, and operations across high-growth and dynamic media and technology organizations. She has a proven track record of connecting long-term vision to operational execution, building scalable systems, and launching innovative revenue programs across creator, digital media, and experiential platforms.

In her new role, Tanawong will focus on cross-platform strategic planning, operational scalability, financial performance analytics, and execution discipline across GameSquare's integrated ecosystem of media, creator, and technology assets.

"Amaree adds deep strategy and operating leadership to GameSquare at an important stage in our growth," said Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer of GameSquare. "Her background across creator monetization, digital media, experiential platforms, and strategic finance makes her uniquely suited to help us scale efficiently, launch new revenue initiatives, and align execution with our long-term growth strategy. Her appointment, alongside our recent internal promotions and leadership additions, reflects our continued focus on strengthening GameSquare's executive team as we scale our business."

Tanawong commented, "Having worked across emerging media and technology platforms, I've seen firsthand how rapidly the consumption of media, entertainment, and experiences continues to evolve. GameSquare has built an innovative, integrated platform that is well positioned to capitalize on these shifts and help global brands and publishers reach dynamic youth audiences at scale. I'm excited to apply my strategy and operations background to support disciplined execution and the Company's next phase of growth."

Most recently, Tanawong served as Vice President of Strategic Finance and Operations at Meow Wolf, where she led company-wide strategy, program management, and analytics, supporting new revenue initiatives and operational efficiency improvements. Previously, she held senior strategy and operations leadership roles at YouTube, where she helped scale creator monetization products globally and improve operating workflows, and at Fullscreen, where she built go-to-market and partnership infrastructure and led acquisition integration efforts. She began her career at Yahoo in digital media operations and monetization and at Ernst & Young in transaction advisory, focusing on M&A due diligence and strategic structuring for Fortune 500 clients.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-appoints-amaree-tanawong-as-chief-operating-officer-1133226