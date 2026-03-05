GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes 2025 YouTube Gaming Trends Report

YouTube Gaming surges to a record 8.8 billion hours in 2025 as sponsored streams and esports drive growth

In 2025, around 25% of hours watched on live-streaming gaming platforms are spent on YouTube Gaming channels

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and gaming ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its 2025 YouTube Gaming Trends Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of one of the platform's most significant growth years to date.

According to the report, YouTube Gaming reached a record 8.8 billion hours watched in 2025, representing a 12% year-over-year increase and accounting for approximately 25% of hours watched across live-streaming gaming platforms.

The report offers a detailed look at the platform's outstanding year. It covers everything from market share growth and regional strongholds to the rise of short-form content and the comeback of sponsored streams. Whether you are forming creator partnerships, evaluating regional opportunities, or checking the impact of esports, this report provides the insights needed to succeed in 2026.

Access to the report is available at: https://streamhatchet.com/reports/2025-youtube-gaming-live-streaming-trends/

"The continued acceleration of YouTube Gaming underscores a fundamental shift in how global audiences consume content and how brands engage with next-generation fans," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "With 8.8 billion hours watched in 2025 and a meaningful resurgence in sponsored streams, we are seeing a clear validation of creator-led, digital-native media. As a parent company to Stream Hatchet, these insights not only inform our own strategy across esports, media, and brand partnerships, but also reinforce GameSquare's position at the center of the evolving creator ecosystem."

Key Insights from Stream Hatchet's 2025 YouTube Gaming Trends Report:

Ad-Friendly Growth : Sponsored streams made a strong comeback, hitting 4.5 million hours watched in Q4 2025.

Gen Z Core : Over 50% of the audience for top channels is in their 20s.

Esports Powerhouse : League of Legends and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang both surpassed 400 million hours watched, with Worlds 2025 peaking at 3.8 million concurrent viewers.

The Shorts Effect: Gaming-related Shorts grew for three consecutive quarters, peaking in August 2025.

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into esports, creator and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

