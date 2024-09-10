

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY) announced on Tuesday that Martin Jetter has decided to resign from his role as both Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board.



The board will soon begin the search for his successor.



Jetter, who has served on the supervisory board since 2018 and has been its chair since 2020, expressed his intention to focus on other interests and commitments.



The company stated that the transition of the chairmanship will occur following the 2025 Annual General Meeting.



