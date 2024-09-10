

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A new UK-US Strategic Dialogue opens in London on Tuesday aiming to deepen the two nations' commitment to strengthen their economic and security relationship.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the UK for the first time since the new Labor Government came to power.



Talks between Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will cover key elements of the UK-US relationship, including defense and security, Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, secure, resilient and sustainable growth and other global priorities.



'The UK has no greater friend than America. The special relationship has been cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years, but together we are committed to supercharging our alliance to bring security and growth to Brits and Americans alike,' said Lammy.



With the UK and US sharing a $1 trillion investment relationship, a re-energized and enhanced economic partnership presents huge opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic - supporting the new government's priority to grow the economy, the UK Foreign Office said in a press release.



The two sides plan for the Strategic Dialogue to become an annual event, it added.



Lammy and Blinken previously met during the NATO Summit in Washington DC in July.



