New to the Street Breaks Records With 10 New and Returning Clients, Welcoming LightPath Technologies Inc., IMG Academy/Merrill Lynch, and More

These clients have committed to full one-year packages, including a mix of assorted outdoor media, long-form and short-form interviews, and, for most clients, comprehensive earned media components. With these partnerships, clients will benefit from New to The Street's expansive media exposure, including appearances on major networks like Bloomberg and Fox Business, alongside outdoor advertising and earned placements on major outlets such as ABC, CBS, and NBC.

This momentum underscores New to The Street's leadership in providing high-growth companies with impactful media exposure, continually

expanding its reach across national and international markets.

About the Clients:

LightPath Technologies Inc.

LightPath Technologies is a global leader in optics, photonics, and infrared solutions. Specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of optical components and assemblies, LightPath serves industries such as defense, medical, industrial, and telecommunications. Their state-of-the-art technology helps deliver high-quality imaging and sensing solutions that enable advanced applications in a wide range of markets.

IMG Academy/Merrill Lynch

IMG Academy is a world-renowned sports training institution that partners with global companies like Merrill Lynch to provide comprehensive athletic and academic development. The Academy offers student-athletes elite training in sports, combined with academic rigor and personal development programs, preparing them for success both on and off the field.

OPENMESH

OPENMESH is a pioneering company in decentralized computing, providing open-source platforms for peer-to-peer networking solutions. Their blockchain-powered infrastructure allows for secure, scalable, and user-empowered data sharing, transforming the way digital connectivity

is handled across industries.

Usable Machines

Usable Machines develops advanced AI-driven solutions aimed at simplifying digital interactions. Focused on enhancing user experience, their intuitive, automated systems are built for businesses and consumers looking to streamline tasks through the power of machine learning and natural language processing.

SOLA Salon Studios

SOLA Salon Studios empowers beauty professionals to run their own businesses by providing customizable, fully-equipped salon spaces. With over 600 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Brazil, including prime NYC locations at 17th Street and 34th Street, SOLA has created a supportive community for independent beauty entrepreneurs, giving them the tools and resources to succeed in a competitive industry.

Riflessi Clothing

Riflessi Clothing, located in NYC at 24 West 57th Street NYC , is a high-end fashion boutique that exclusively carries luxury brands like KITON, Brioni, and Carlo Barbera. Known for its selection of premium designer menswear, Rfilessi offers its clients an exceptional shopping experience, showcasing the finest in Italian craftsmanship and timeless fashion.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier media and broadcasting platform specializing in creating sponsored television segments and earned media opportunities for high-growth companies. With over 16 years of experience and more than 600 episodes aired, New to The Street is a trusted source for delivering in-depth company profiles and industry insights to millions of households across the U.S. and internationally. Their signature show airs on major networks like Bloomberg and Fox Business, with a growing presence on social platforms, including their YouTube channel, which is approaching 2 million subscribers.

For more information about New to The Street or to inquire about

partnership opportunities, please visit New to The Street.

