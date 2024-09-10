Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has been completed at the Company's wholly owned Mount Copeland molybdenum, rare-earth, and niobium project.

Highlights

Mineralization was found to occur in the Glacier and Marble Ridge Zones, extending 300 meters east and west of the abandoned mine. These areas have been evaluated for niobium, rare-earth elements, and molybdenum. Highlights of Mo, Nb, and select REE geochemical analysis results from rock chip samples taken in August 2024 are summarized in the table below:

zone name sample no ppm Mo ppm Nb ppm La ppm Ce ppm Nd ppm Pr ppm Y West Marble Ridge 24COP2 41 281 494 567 122 43.2 117.5 West Marble Ridge 24COP3 42 58.8 506 557 119.5 43.5 23.7 West Marble Ridge 24COP5 6 28.3 1055 1925 813 219 810 Glacier Zone 24COP7 16450 445 307 584 201 59.2 69.3 Glacier Zone 24COP9 2710 257 1105 2050 581 192.5 201 Glacier Zone 24COP11 14 331 410 641 185.5 57.6 142 Glacier Zone 24COP14 2 588 416 724 254 74 169 Glacial float 24COP16 2 509 338 589 175 55.1 276 Glacier Zone (east) 24COP20 >25000 2340 81.6 141 40.9 13.45 19.9 Glacier Zone (east) 24COP21 6930 1040 184.5 383 131.5 40.5 118

Figure 1: ALS Geochemical analysis, ALS ME-MS89L sodium peroxide fusion, certificate KL24220952

The furthest east and closest to the glacier has the highest niobium content, including rock chip sample 24COP20 (see Figure 2), which returned an analysis of 2,340 ppm Nb, equivalent to 0.34% Nb2O5 and molybdenum in excess of 2.5%. The highest cerium (one of 15 rare-earth elements) was found in rock chip sample 24COP9, which returned an analysis of 2,050 ppm Ce, equivalent to 0.24% Ce2O3 in the Glacier Zone, while rock chip sample 24COP5 from Marble Ridge returned 1,925 ppm Ce, equivalent to 0.23% Ce2O3. Based on these results, management plans to expand exploration for niobium, rare-earth elements, and molybdenum on the Mount Copeland Project, including core drilling to target depth extensions of surface mineral zones in Glacier and Marble Ridge.

Niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) is a promising high-rate (fast charging) anode material for lithium-ion batteries and compounds containing rare earths have diverse applications in electrical and electronic components, lasers, glass, magnetic materials, and industrial processes.

Quality Control

Volt Carbon's geotechnicians measured interval lengths using a tape measure, photographed each of the 22 rock chip sample sites, and collected hand specimen samples. ALS Canada Ltd. performed independent QA/QC analysis, which included the use of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples on the 22 submitted rock samples listed in Figure 1. Due to the limited sample size, Volt Carbon did not implement additional internal duplicate samples or insert blanks and standards.





Figure 2: Rock chip sample 24COP20 at the furthest east and closest proximity to the glacier

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/222623_c4e54b32a4bb1830_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Historical Background

The Mount Copeland molybdenum deposit lies within metamorphic rocks flanking the southern margin of the Frenchman Cap Dome. The Frenchman Cap Dome is one of a series of gneiss domes located along the Shuswap Metamorphic Complex, centered 32 kilometers northwest of Revelstoke. Lenses of syenite pegmatite or syenite aplite are of economic interest. These lenses characteristically lie parallel to foliation, though they occasionally cross it. Massive disseminated molybdenite occurs randomly in the aplite and pegmatite lenses. Mining and milling took place on Mount Copeland from 1969 to 1974, during which 169,729 tonnes of ore produced 1,190,713 kg of molybdenum, with an average grade of 0.7% Mo or 1.05% MoS2 (Source: Minfile). Although road access to the mill site and underground access to the mine site is currently inactive, rehabilitation of the road and tunnel to the Mount Copeland mineral zones are viable considerations to access the new mineralization from underground.

In 2010, Torch River Resources Ltd. completed rock sampling on the Mount Copeland property. Highlights include sample COPE10AR-20, which assayed 131,000 ppm cerium, 102,000 ppm lanthanum, 17,650 ppm neodymium, 7,700 ppm praseodymium, 6,190 ppm zirconium, 623 ppm yttrium, 527 ppm niobium, 284 ppm dysprosium, 1,200 ppm samarium, and 2.926% titanium (Assessment Report 31834).

The Glacier Zone aplite-pegmatite occurs in a fold limb or sill of syenite gneiss within calc-silicate rock. Minor constituents of the rock include zircon, sphene, apatite, magnetite, fluorite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and molybdenite. Molybdenite exhibits various habits: it may be disseminated, form clumps and rosettes along hairline cracks, fill vugs, or occur as intergrowths with calcite, sericite, and potassium feldspar. Large molybdenite crystals contain inclusions of potassium feldspar, calcite, and zircon, and molybdenite is also found within potassium feldspar crystals, often concentrated around potassium feldspar megacrysts in the pegmatites. Pyrrhotite and pyrite are also distributed as disseminations, fracture fillings, and as lines or fillings in vugs.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) exploration has been completed at the Company's wholly owned Mount Copeland molybdenum, rare-earth, and niobium project; (ii) rock chip sample 24COP20 (see Figure 2), which returned an analysis of 2,340 ppm Nb, equivalent to 0.34% Nb2O5 and molybdenum in excess of 2.5%; (iii) The highest cerium (one of 15 rare-earth elements) was found in rock chip sample 24COP9, which returned an analysis of 2,050 ppm Ce, equivalent to 0.24% Ce2O3 in the Glacier Zone; (iv) Management plans to expand exploration for niobium, rare-earth elements, and molybdenum on the Mount Copeland Project, including core drilling to target depth extensions of surface mineral zones in Glacier and Marble Ridge; (v) Niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) is a promising high-rate (fast charging) anode material for lithium-ion batteries and compounds containing rare earths have diverse applications in electrical and electronic components, lasers, glass, magnetic materials, and industrial processes; (vi)



Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222623

SOURCE: Volt Carbon Technologies