Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: 899027 | ISIN: CA6837151068 | Ticker-Symbol: OTX
Tradegate
10.09.24
09:30 Uhr
28,570 Euro
-0,210
-0,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
10.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Partnered With OpenText ITMX for Successful FedRAMP Agency ATO

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / OpenText, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for managing, analyzing and automating data across industries and applications, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with InfusionPoints, a trusted cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm. This partnership has accelerated OpenText's journey towards achieving FedRAMP compliance resulting in an Authority to Operate (ATO) for its OpenText ITMX platform.

OpenText ATO

OpenText ATO
CoverPhoto for PR for OpenText ATO



By joining forces with InfusionPoints, OpenText expedited its timeline for obtaining an agency ATO with the Peace Corps. InfusionPoints has successfully established a FedRAMP Moderate compliant landing zone, enabling OpenText to satisfy a multitude of stringent security controls efficiently. This landing zone addressed many requirements for OpenText, reducing the resources OpenText needed to address the numerous requirements in their quest for FedRAMP compliance.

"I knew attaining FedRAMP compliance wasn't going to be easy, and neither will maintaining compliance long term. But by working with our partners at InfusionPoints, my team and I have been able to focus more on our applications and business goals and less on compliance requirements. InfusionPoints has been vital to our FedRAMP success," said Chad Hulse, Information System Security Officer, responsible for managing the FedRAMP process at OpenText.

InfusionPoints' team of seasoned experts, possessing extensive expertise in AWS and FedRAMP certification, has been instrumental in providing invaluable support to OpenText. Leveraging their deep industry knowledge, InfusionPoints has guided OpenText throughout their initial Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) assessment and the Initial Authorization Review Package with the PMO, offering indispensable insights and guidance.

"Becoming FedRAMP authorized is full of challenges and can easily be overwhelming. InfusionPoints has dubbed the skill to handle these challenges by 'telling the story'. We work daily to assist OpenText in 'telling their story' about how ITMX satisfies the numerous requirements FedRAMP imposes and the nuances of the agency sponsorship and assessment processes. Having this skill is the secret sauce to save time and money as you pursue FedRAMP Authorization. As a 3PAO and Advisor, we've made it our mission to ensure the XccelerATOr platform satisfies as many FedRAMP security controls (currently approx. 80%) as possible for our customers. Working with OpenText has been a pleasure, and we look forward to continuing supporting them through Continuous Monitoring," said Tanner Bailey, Senior Consultant at InfusionPoints and Project Manager of OpenText ITMX's FedRAMP Authorization pursuits.

This collaboration between OpenText and InfusionPoints underscores a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class cloud solutions while prioritizing security and compliance. With InfusionPoints' unrivaled proficiency and OpenText's dedication to excellence, this partnership leads the way for enhanced security and compliance standards within the federal agency ecosystem.

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer
VP of Public Sector
felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com
3369900252

SOURCE: InfusionPoints

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
