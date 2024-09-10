Jamie Donahue, President and CTO of BM Technologies , to Speak at Finovate Fall and MoneyLIVE North America

Donahue to Discuss Breakthroughs in FinTech Innovation with Industry Leaders

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, is pleased to announce that Jamie Donahue, President and CTO of BMTX will speak at two prominent fintech and financial services innovation conferences in September, including the following.

Finovate Fall 2024 - September 11, 2024, New York, NY

Finovate is an industry-leading FinTech conference by and for executives and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the financial services industry. The event will feature 120-plus renowned speakers and sector experts and 60-plus innovative live product demos from exciting FinTech startups and established players. Mr. Donahue will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Finding New Opportunities in the Digital Age and the Emerging Experience Age." The panel will include Peter Wannemacher, Principal Analyst, Digital Banking at Forrester (moderator); Sam Kilmer, Managing Director at Cornerstone Advisors; and Julie Thurlow, President & CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank. The panel will be from 1:55 to 2:20 p.m. EST.

MoneyLIVE North America - September 16, 2024, Chicago, IL

MoneyLIVE North America is North America's most influential banking and payments event. Over 500 industry leaders across the U.S. and Canada will unite in Chicago to forge the future of banking and payments. Jamie will participate in a fireside chat at the conference with Matthieu Soulé, Venture Partner, BNP Paribas, in a discussion entitled "Bank-FinTech Partnership Success: The Key Considerations." The fireside chat will be from 11:20 to 11:45 p.m. CDT.

"I am thrilled to participate in these influential conferences and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about innovation in the FinTech sector," said Jamie Donahue, President and CTO of BM Technologies (BMTX). "Each event provides a valuable opportunity to delve into how emerging technologies are reshaping financial services and to discuss strategies for harnessing these advancements to drive meaningful progress and enhance the customer experience. It's an exciting time for the industry, and I look forward to engaging with fellow leaders and sharing insights that can help shape the future."

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

