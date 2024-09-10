Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the 100 Best Companies for Working Parents in 2024 by Seramount

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation recently was named to the 2024 Seramount 100 Best Companies for Working Parents list. Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm, rates companies for programs in categories such as paid time off and leaves; benefits and work-life programs; and workplace best practices.

"For more than 100 years our success as a company can be attributed to one factor, our people," said Carey Martin, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Whirlpool Corporation. "To ensure we have a talented, dedicated and diverse workforce, we must constantly evolve our programs to help improve the lives of our employees in and out of the office. We are honored to be recognized by Seramount as an organization leading the charge towards a more inclusive workplace, and we will continue to implement programs that support our organization's working parents."

The 2024 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 200 questions related to leave policies, benefits, childcare, advancement, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2023 data.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

