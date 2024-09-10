Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tim Livesey has been appointed as an Independent director to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Livesey has over 30 years of professional exploration, project development and mining experience in gold and base metals across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. His extensive career covers both technical and executive management in the industry. He has managed significant projects across the globe for companies such as Anglo-American PLC and Barrick Gold Corporation and held executive and board level roles across junior, mid-tier and senior companies. Whilst working for Barrick, Tim's roles included Exploration Manager for Europe & the Middle East, Project Director at Reko Diq in Pakistan (from the initial due diligence visit to delivering the Feasibility study in 2010) and latterly as CEO of Reko Diq management company, Tethyan Copper and Managing Director for Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of Oriole Resources PLC, where he took the Company into Cameroon, publishing Cameroon's first JORC compliant resource and discovering a new gold district in Africa. He brought on board a significant mining partner to fund the programmes on two of the eleven licenses granted in this new frontier for gold exploration, before moving on to new ventures.

Mr. Livesey is a graduate of the University of Newcastle with an Honours degree in geology, he is a Fellow of the Geological Society and a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Michael Hopley, President of Alpha Exploration, commented: "I warmly welcome Tim as an independent member of the Alpha board of directors and I look forward to working with him and benefiting from his extensive wisdom and experience, gained over the past 30 years of working in the mining and exploration business."

About Alpha

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, large (771 km2) Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

Alpha has discovered over 20 different prospects on the Kerkasha license but the priority is the newly discovered Aburna Gold Prospect, an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has established a high-grade discovery with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au. An aggressive 8,000 meter drilling programme was started at Aburna this summer. The Anagulu Gold-Copper Porphyry prospect includes recent drilling intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu within a porphyry unit mapped over at a >2 km strike length. The Company has also advanced the Tolegimja volcanogenic massive sulphide copper-zinc-gold prospect and over 17 other gold prospects since listing in 2021.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with long track records of establishing, building and successfully exiting a number of world class gold and base metals discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

For further information go to the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com or contact:

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Michael Hopley, President, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

