

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Perfect Corp. (PERF), Tuesday announced the launch of a new Skincare Pro Aesthetic Simulator, which includes AI image analysis and AI deep learning models for simulating and visualizing non-surgical facial treatments.



The company added that the new aesthetic simulator is specifically designed for dermatologists, aestheticians, and beauty professionals.



Currently, Perfect Corp.'s stock is trading at $1.88, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



