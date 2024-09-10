ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) ("Alimera"), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Court") to compel ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) ("ANI") to fulfill its contractual obligation to close the transaction contemplated by the companies' previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 21, 2024 (the "Merger Agreement"), following Alimera shareholders' approval of the transaction on September 4, 2024.

Alimera issued the following statement:

" Alimera has fulfilled all its requirements to close the Merger Agreement, yet ANI has failed to adhere to its obligation to close on time. We believe the merger offers compelling value for our shareholders and remain focused on completing the transaction. Accordingly, we are committed to taking all actions necessary to ensure that happens. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery and look forward to consummating the merger of our companies."

Specifically, Alimera's lawsuit asks the Court to require ANI to comply with its obligations to complete the transaction as contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

