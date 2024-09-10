Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious TSX30 ranking, highlighting the top 30 performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over the past three years.

Since its inception in 2019, the TSX30 program has continuously recognized excellence in growth among TSX-listed companies, showcasing the strength of Canada's diverse and evolving public markets. This flagship initiative demonstrates the efficacy of Canada's powerful economic ecosystem, which drives robust growth for issuers, investors, and the overall economy.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. achieved an impressive 139% increase in its dividend-adjusted share price performance over the past three years, alongside a remarkable 99% growth in market capitalization. These significant accomplishments underscore the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its shareholders and contributing to the overall strength of Canada's financial landscape.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

