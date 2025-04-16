Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") is pleased to announce that Brenda J. Eprile has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Olympia Trust Company.

Ms. Eprile is a seasoned corporate director having served as board chair of two public companies listed on the TSX and NASDAQ. She led mortgage lender Home Capital Group's board of directors in securing a major equity investment and provision of a $2 billion liquidity backstop in response to a severe liquidity crisis in the spring of 2017. Ms. Eprile also played a key role in the settlement of major regulatory and class action proceedings.

Ms. Eprile's business background includes running the national risk consulting practice for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Prior to her extensive consulting career, Brenda was a senior member of the Ontario Securities Commission as Chief of Staff (Executive Director), capping twelve years as a securities regulator including six years in the Office of the Chief Accountant (as Chief Accountant and Associate Chief Accountant) and two years in the Enforcement Branch. Brenda is a financial expert (Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant) and has received the Institute of Corporate Director's designation (ICD.D).

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248664

SOURCE: Olympia Financial Group Inc.