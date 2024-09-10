Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
10.09.24
15:29 Uhr
4,680 Euro
-0,160
-3,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.09.2024 19:13 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 
10-Sep-2024 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            75,150 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            397.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            404.3576p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,195,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,851,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,150

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.3576

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
4492               414.00      09:14:02          00071315236TRLO0      XLON 
46                414.00      09:15:16          00071315249TRLO0      XLON 
1291               414.00      09:15:16          00071315250TRLO0      XLON 
1232               412.00      09:33:34          00071316147TRLO0      XLON 
1268               411.00      09:34:26          00071316175TRLO0      XLON 
391                412.00      09:49:52          00071316631TRLO0      XLON 
360                412.00      09:49:52          00071316632TRLO0      XLON 
1195               410.00      10:01:05          00071316907TRLO0      XLON 
200                410.00      10:26:57          00071317522TRLO0      XLON 
300                410.00      10:27:11          00071317535TRLO0      XLON 
712                410.00      10:27:11          00071317536TRLO0      XLON 
252                409.50      10:33:49          00071317778TRLO0      XLON 
189                409.50      10:33:49          00071317779TRLO0      XLON 
723                409.50      10:33:49          00071317780TRLO0      XLON 
1066               409.50      10:55:04          00071318436TRLO0      XLON 
355                409.00      10:59:29          00071318561TRLO0      XLON 
901                409.00      10:59:29          00071318562TRLO0      XLON 
300                407.50      11:12:25          00071318782TRLO0      XLON 
870                407.50      11:12:25          00071318783TRLO0      XLON 
1217               406.00      11:48:06          00071319344TRLO0      XLON 
1289               404.50      11:51:05          00071319394TRLO0      XLON 
1181               402.50      12:13:00          00071319903TRLO0      XLON 
1260               401.00      12:26:31          00071320209TRLO0      XLON 
100                400.00      12:58:26          00071320802TRLO0      XLON 
1008               400.00      12:58:26          00071320803TRLO0      XLON 
1312               401.00      13:07:29          00071320910TRLO0      XLON 
561                400.00      13:18:55          00071321109TRLO0      XLON 
4                 400.00      13:19:07          00071321114TRLO0      XLON 
1269               400.00      13:19:08          00071321115TRLO0      XLON 
1303               400.00      13:38:08          00071321592TRLO0      XLON 
714                399.00      13:38:08          00071321593TRLO0      XLON 
425                399.00      13:38:08          00071321594TRLO0      XLON 
39                397.00      13:58:09          00071322193TRLO0      XLON 
1273               397.00      13:58:09          00071322194TRLO0      XLON 
1190               398.50      14:02:21          00071322356TRLO0      XLON 
1230               400.50      14:13:51          00071322858TRLO0      XLON 
1277               403.00      14:20:27          00071323163TRLO0      XLON 
1081               400.50      14:30:19          00071323505TRLO0      XLON 
1261               401.50      14:39:31          00071323856TRLO0      XLON 
154                402.50      14:49:22          00071324133TRLO0      XLON 
358                402.50      14:49:22          00071324134TRLO0      XLON 
554                402.50      14:49:22          00071324135TRLO0      XLON 
1253               402.50      14:55:17          00071324312TRLO0      XLON 
1240               401.00      15:01:39          00071324499TRLO0      XLON 
602                399.50      15:07:32          00071324699TRLO0      XLON 
255                399.50      15:07:32          00071324700TRLO0      XLON 
310                399.50      15:07:32          00071324701TRLO0      XLON 
1043               400.50      15:17:46          00071325390TRLO0      XLON 
112                400.50      15:17:46          00071325391TRLO0      XLON 
600                401.50      15:23:21          00071325567TRLO0      XLON 
603                401.50      15:23:21          00071325568TRLO0      XLON 
1223               403.00      15:31:57          00071325956TRLO0      XLON 
1206               404.00      15:39:34          00071326241TRLO0      XLON 
1273               402.50      15:48:05          00071326564TRLO0      XLON 
1263               403.00      15:54:31          00071326768TRLO0      XLON 
802                402.00      16:02:10          00071327105TRLO0      XLON 
318                402.00      16:02:10          00071327106TRLO0      XLON 
999                403.50      16:10:48          00071327489TRLO0      XLON 
219                403.50      16:10:49          00071327503TRLO0      XLON 
5212               403.50      16:13:56          00071327580TRLO0      XLON 
104                403.50      16:13:56          00071327581TRLO0      XLON 
1152               403.50      16:13:56          00071327582TRLO0      XLON 
556                403.50      16:13:56          00071327583TRLO0      XLON 
371                403.50      16:14:22          00071327602TRLO0      XLON 
300                403.50      16:14:22          00071327603TRLO0      XLON 
300                403.50      16:14:22          00071327604TRLO0      XLON 
187                403.50      16:14:22          00071327605TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
