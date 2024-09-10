

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parallels has announced the launch of Parallels Desktop 20 for Mac, featuring AI capabilities, macOS Sequoia compatibility and support for the Windows 11 24H2.



'As PCs become more AI-capable, we believe AI will soon be standard on every desktop. This shift challenges developers to update their applications to fully leverage AI-enabled PCs,' said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels.



'That's why we created the Parallels AI Package: to equip development teams-whether experts or beginners-with accessible AI models and code suggestions. This enables ISVs to build AI-enabled applications in minutes, significantly boosting productivity for every software development team using a Mac.'



The Parallels AI Package offers 'a virtual machine pre-loaded with 14 AI development toolsets, sample code, and instructions'.



The software has been optimized to ensure that the users can run legacy Windows apps seamlessly, with upto an 80 percent performance boost for some workloads thanks to the improved Prism emulator built into Windows 11 on Arm.



Additionally, Parallels has introduced a new enterprise edition tailored for the businesses, which includes an advanced licensing option that supports both SSO and volume license, premium support and onboarding.



The latest version has achieved a SOC 2 Type 2 report and undergoes regular third-party penetration testing, ensuring security and reliability for the business users.



