

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's Huawei Technologies unveiled its latest innovation in the smartphone industry, the Mate XT Ultimate Design. This cutting-edge foldable phone features a revolutionary dual-hinged, triple-screen design, setting a new benchmark in smartphone technology. The introduction of the Mate XT is part of Huawei's strategic move to reinforce its position in the highly competitive global smartphone market, particularly in China, while directly challenging Apple's latest iPhone offering.



The Mate XT became available for pre-orders on Saturday, with in-store sales scheduled to commence on September 20. Interestingly, this release coincides with the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series in China, setting the stage for an intense competition between the two tech giants.



Richard Yu, the consumer group chairman at Huawei, expressed his excitement about the Mate XT, describing it as a groundbreaking achievement. He stated, 'It's a piece of work that everyone has thought of but never managed to create. I have always had a dream to put our tablet in my pocket, and we did it.'



The Mate XT Ultimate Design comes with a price tag that corresponds to its innovative features. It is offered in three storage variants - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB - priced at 19,999 yuan (approximately $2,809), 21,999 yuan (about $3,089), and 23,999 yuan (around $3,370) respectively. Customers can choose from the elegant Dark Black and vibrant Rui Red color options and place their pre-orders through Huawei Vmall.



This revolutionary phone boasts a unique 'Z' shaped fold, enabling versatile usage. When unfolded, the Mate XT presents an impressive 10.2-inch display crafted from flexible materials, allowing multidirectional bending. Furthermore, the camera setup includes three high-performance rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, ensuring exceptional photography capabilities. Additionally, the device is equipped with a robust 5,600mAh battery to support its advanced features.



The Mate XT also integrates sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities, such as seamless text translation and cloud-based content generation, catering to the tech-savvy user's needs.



Following its launch event in Shenzhen, the Mate XT has garnered an impressive 4 million preorders, without requiring a deposit, showcasing its considerable popularity, although it is currently exclusively available in China.



