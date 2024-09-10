

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress has suggested that the epilepsy medication sulthiame, known by the brand name Ospolot, may offer relief for individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).



The study was led by Prof Jan Hedner, from Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.



Hedner highlighted the challenges associated with the standard OSA treatment saying, 'The standard treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea is sleeping with a machine that blows air through a face mask to keep the airways open. Unfortunately, many people find these machines hard to use over the long term, so there is a need to find alternative treatments.'



In a rigorous double-blind, randomized controlled trial involving 298 participants from 28 medical centers across Europe, sulthiame demonstrated significant effectiveness for individuals who struggled with CPAP machines or oral appliances. The drug targets the respiratory system by inhibiting an enzyme called carbonic anhydrase and enhancing the function of muscles in the upper airway.



During the trial, participants were divided into four groups, with each group receiving varying dosages of sulthiame or a placebo. Polysomnography assessments were conducted at the beginning of the trial, at four weeks, and again at twelve weeks to measure factors such as breathing patterns, blood oxygen levels, heart rhythms, and brain activity during sleep.



The results indicated that participants taking sulthiame experienced fewer breathing disruptions and improved oxygen saturation in their blood. They also reported reduced daytime fatigue. Although mild to moderate side effects such as tingling sensations, headaches, fatigue, and nausea were observed, the overall effectiveness of the medication was notable.



Prof Hedner emphasized the need for further research involving a larger patient group to validate these positive respiratory outcomes. Additionally, Professor Sophia Schiza, head of the ERS assembly on sleep-disordered breathing, stressed the importance of continued testing of sulthiame and other potential treatments to comprehend their long-term effects and any associated side effects.



