

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A child in Mecklenburg County has been confirmed as the first case of measles in North Carolina since 2018, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).



The child likely contracted the virus while traveling abroad, NCDHHS said. Following their return, the parents kept the child home except for one medical appointment, during which they took appropriate precautions to prevent any potential spread of the virus.



State officials are collaborating with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to monitor and respond to any further suspected cases.



Dr. Raynard Washington, the Public Health Director for Mecklenburg County, emphasized the importance of ensuring that children are up to date on measles vaccinations. Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer, noted the increasing incidence of measles both globally and in the U.S., urging parents, schools, and healthcare providers to verify vaccination statuses.



Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, affecting anyone but primarily impacting children. Symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a full-body rash. Health officials have highlighted that measles can remain contagious in a room for up to two hours after an infected person has left.



In North Carolina, uninsured children can receive free vaccinations through the state's Vaccines for Children program, an essential resource in preventing outbreaks. Authorities are taking this situation seriously and are encouraging the public to remain vigilant.



