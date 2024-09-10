WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):
Earnings: $14.8 million in Q2 vs. -$2.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.2 million or $0.01 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $798.3 million in Q2 vs. $1163.8 million in the same period last year.
