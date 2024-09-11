

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) announced that it elected Andy Silvernail as its Chairman in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mark Sutton, who has continued to serve in the role of Chairman of the Board since retiring as CEO in May, will retire from the Board on September 30, 2024.



Silvernail joined International Paper as CEO in May 2024. He previously worked at KKR & Co., Inc., where he served as an executive advisor. Silvernail held the role of Chairman and CEO of Madison Industries. Before that, Silvernail served as Chairman and CEO of IDEX Corporation from 2011 to 2020. Silvernail previously held executive positions at Rexnord Industries, Newell Rubbermaid and Danaher Corporation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Stryker Corporation.



