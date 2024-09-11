

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), a sustainable energy company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax was 4.3 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 8.0 million pounds.



Basic profit per share was 1.1 pence, compared to loss of 8.7 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 30.5 million pounds, compared to 27.9 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 35.9 pence, compared to prior year's 33.4 pence.



In the year, revenue from continuing operations grew 6.6 percent to 474.7 million pounds from 445.2 million pounds in the prior year. Revenue increased 9 percent at constant currency, owing to good sales momentum.



Meanwhile, order intake fell 5 percent 496.1 million pounds from 521.5 million pounds a year ago. The drop was 3 percent at constant currency.



Order book edged up 0.3 percent from last year to 396.5 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said robust year end order book and good pipeline visibility gives confidence for fiscal 2025.



Further, Ricardo is on track to double underlying operating profit in the five years to fiscal 2027.



The board has declared a final dividend of 8.9 pence per share, higher than 8.61 pence last year, resulting in full-year dividend of 12.7 pence, up 6.2 percent. The dividend will be paid gross on November 22 to holders of ordinary shares on the Company's register of members on November 1.



