Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9U6 | ISIN: FI0009013296 | Ticker-Symbol: NEF
Tradegate
11.09.24
12:49 Uhr
16,605 Euro
-1,345
-7,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,65516,71013:11
16,65016,71013:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 09:30 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neste Corporation: Inside information: Neste revises downwards its 2024 guidance for Renewable Products

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Inside Information, 11 September 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (EET)

Neste revises downwards its 2024 guidance for Renewable Products. Renewable Products' sales prices have been negatively affected by a substantial decrease in diesel price during the third quarter. At the same time, waste and residue feedstock prices have not decreased and renewable product market price premiums have remained weak. Neste also revises its Renewable Products' total sales volume and SAF sales volume forecasts based on its latest sales outlook. Neste will optimize its production capacity utilization in Renewable Products according to the market situation.

The revised 2024 guidance for Renewable Products is: "Renewable Products' total sales volume is expected to increase from 2023 and to reach approximately 3.9 Mt (+/- 5%) in 2024, out of which SAF sales volume is expected to be 0.35-0.55 Mton. Renewable Products' full-year 2024 average comparable sales margin is expected to be in the range of USD 360-480/ton".

The previous 2024 guidance for Renewable Products was: "Renewable Products' total sales volume is expected to increase from 2023 and to reach approximately 4.4 Mt (+/- 10%) in 2024, out of which SAF sales volume is expected to be 0.5-0.7 Mton. Renewable Products' full-year 2024 average comparable sales margin is expected to be in the range of USD 480-580/ton".



Oil Products' guidance for 2024 remains unchanged.

Neste Corporation

Hanna Maula
Vice President, Communications and Brand

Further information:

Anssi Tammilehto, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 458 8436

Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/for-media/releases-and-news/subscribe

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) uses science and innovative technology to transform waste and other resources into renewable fuels and circular raw materials. The company creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. Being the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, the company aims to help its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the CDP and the DJSI lists of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.