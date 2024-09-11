

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump exchanged a volley of personal attacks as they clashed repeatedly on the economy, inflation, abortion and immigration, among other hot issues, at the heated presidential debate in Philadelphia.



Harris said it is a tragedy that Trump has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people.



On foreign policy, Harris attacked Trump's relationship with North Korea's leader, alleging, 'It is well known he exchanged love letters with Kim Jong Un.'



Trump claimed that if he were the President, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have launched the war against Ukraine.



Harris told Trump that Putin 'would eat you for lunch' and said if the Republican was president, 'Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe. Starting with Poland.'



In reply to Trump's false claim on state laws on abortion, Harris cited cases where women were denied the facility to get abortions after being victims of rape or struggled to get miscarriage care.



Depicting herself as an advocate for middle-class Americans, she outlined an economic vision touting tax cuts for families and tax deductions for small businesses, in contrast to Trump's policy 'to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations.'



On the issue of tariffs, Trump criticized Harris saying she is changing policy positions.



Harris evaded ABC News moderator's questions on her shifts in policy.



She said world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump.



A visibly agitated Trump repeated the voter fraud claim in the 2020 election.



He painted a dire picture of the United States under the Biden administration. 'We have a nation that is dying.'



Contrary to FBI data, Trump said crime was up in the United States. FBI is deeply corrupt and issuing 'defrauding statements,' according to him.



Trump said if Kamala Harris won the election 'our country and oil will be dead. Fossil fuel will be dead. We'll go back to windmills and we'll go back to solar.'



In response to Harris' criticism for defeating a bipartisan immigration bill, Trump said Haitian migrants were eating Americans' pets.



He alleged that the Democratic Party is pushing for undocumented immigrants' turnout in the November 5 election.



In multiple posts on social media, Trump claimed he won the debate, whereas the U.S. media, in general, gave an upper edge for Harris.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News