

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in two years in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday.



Retail trade sales volumes increased 5.4 percent on a yearly basis in July, following an 8.9 percent rise in June. This was the weakest increase since July 2022, when sales were up 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 0.8 percent, slower than the 1.7 percent increase seen a month ago. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive increase.



In July, wholesale trade sales dropped 5.6 percent from a year ago and decreased 1 percent from the previous month.



