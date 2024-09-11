Nextech3D.ai Signs LOI to Acquire Designhubz Expanding its 3D & AR Portfolio With Try-On Technology For Wearables

Company Acquires Key AR "Try-On" Technology

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading Generative AI-powered 3D model content provider for major e-commerce giants including Amazon, P&G, and Kohl's, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of augmented reality (AR) try-on technology from Designhubz in a all stock deal fo 500,000 shares at a deemed price of .10/share. Designhubz is renowned for its All-in-One Solution that creates, collaborates, and shares immersive eCommerce experiences, allowing online shoppers to virtually try products before they buy. With the addition of Designhubz's technology, Nextech3D.ai is set to deliver immersive experiences, setting a new standard in the world of digital commerce.

According to Designhubz-Immersive Virtual Try-On Experience and preferences.

AI Powered Style and Size Suggestions

From eyewear to shoes, Designhubz 3D and AR web viewer tracks key information such as your shoppers':

Facial and feet dimensions

Facial and feet features

Eye, skin and hair color

Age, gender and ethnicity feet dimensionAge, gender and ethnicity

Based on the above, the AI personalization engine is equipped to recommend the size that's right for them and suggest styles that shoppers similar to them have bought in the past.

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited about adding this technology into our Nextech3D.ai platform which is already quite robust. However with this acquisition I believe we have completed our goal of becoming the end-end one stop shop for ecommerce retailers and have dramatically expanded our market into the wearables AR 3D growth segments. He continues "We have been investing heavily in our technology over the past five years which is evidenced by our portfolio of five patents for 2D-3D technology as well as sour recognition from Amazon as their external 3D model supplier. We are continuously looking to strengthen our position in the market and platform in 3D and AR technologies and this acquisition complements our existing tech perfectly."

This strategic acquisition positions Nextech3D.ai's AI-driven 3D modeling capabilities, by offering a virtual shopping experience that includes try on jewelry, try on clothing, try on sneakers and try on glasses which aligns with the growing consumer demand for interactive and personalized product visualizations. The integration of Designhubz's advanced AR technology will allow Nextech3D.ai's customers to not only visualize with 3D models but also to provide the consumer with a seamless "try-on" experience, enhancing product engagement and boosting purchase confidence.

Unifying 3D Modeling and AR Try-On for a Seamless Shopping Experience

With the integration of Designhubz's AR technology, Nextech3D.ai is positioned to maximize the way consumers interact with products online. From fashion and beauty to automotive and real estate, our unified platform will deliver highly realistic and interactive product visualizations, empowering users to explore and try on any product in the ecommerce landscape giving Nextech a competitive advantage over companies that only offer limited services.

Nextech3D.ai's platform will now offer a comprehensive suite of tools including texture modeling, a marketplace for 3D assets, AI-driven photo renderings, and immersive AR visualizations. This powerful combination not only streamlines workflows but elevates the user experience, creating an all-encompassing hub for everything 3D and AR.

In the fashion and beauty sectors, AR try-ons are redefining the customer experience by allowing users to experiment with virtual accessories and makeup. With the addition of Designhubz's technology, Nextech3D.ai is set to deliver immersive experiences, setting a new standard in the world of digital commerce.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

