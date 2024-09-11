

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health insurance coverage in the United States has reached an all-time high under the Biden Administration, as per the latest data released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



Nearly 50 million Americans, or 1 in 7 U.S. residents, have been covered through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces since January 2014.



By lowering the cost of marketplace coverage by expanding the premium tax credit, the number of Americans covered through the marketplaces has significantly increased, reaching an all-time high of 20.8 million, following open enrollment for 2024. 18.2 million Americans have enrolled for the first time since January 2021, the data shows.



In a statement responding to the Census Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage reports, President Joe Biden said, 'Today's reports show we are making real progress growing the middle class, with incomes up more than $3,000 last year and up since Vice President Harris and I took office, accounting for inflation. In addition, health insurance coverage reached record highs under our Administration thanks to our work to build on the Affordable Care Act and lower health care costs'.



He slammed Congressional Republicans for repeatedly blocking policies to restore the expanded Child Tax Credit and pass the government's plan to build millions of homes and make rent more affordable.



