

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have announced that they are canceling bilateral air services agreements with Iran over its transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia.



The Foreign Ministers of the three European nations said in a joint statement that their governments will impose sanctions on companies and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia.



The three major powers will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air.



France, Germany, and UK strongly condemned Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. 'This is a further escalation of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people,' the statement says.



