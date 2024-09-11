

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Quhuo Limited (QH) is up over 92% at $2.56. BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is up over 24% at $2.49. Syra Health Corp. (SYRA) is up over 23% at $1.09. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is up over 16% at $91.89. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is up over 16% at $2.58. Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is up over 16% at $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is up over 13% at $39.68. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is up over 13% at $33.80. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is up over 13% at $7.77. Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is up over 12% at $2.54. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) is up over 12% at $2.42. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 9% at $1.21. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is up over 9% at $1.13. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 6% at $7.88.



In the Red



Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is down over 56% at $1.66. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is down over 26% at $4.25. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) is down over 22% at $7.02. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is down over 19% at $25.44. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is down over 15% at $1.40. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is down over 12% at $16.36. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) is down over 12% at $5.55. Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is down over 12% at $1.43. iLearningEngines, Inc. (AILE) is down over 12% at $1.36. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is down over 12% at $1.09. GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 10% at $21.04. SMX (SMX) is down over 10% at $2.96. Primega Group Holdings Limited (PGHL) is down over 7% at $12.89. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is down over 6% at $1.85.



