

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vistra Corp. (VST), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Sunrun Inc. (RUN) to introduce the TXU Energy and Sunrun Battery Rewards program for supporting grid reliability in Texas by aggregating power from residential solar-connected batteries.



According to the deal, TXU Energy customers with Sunrun home solar panels and batteries will receive financial incentives for participating while retaining control of their systems during power outages or severe weather conditions.



Currently, Vistra's stock is trading at $75.94, down 0.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



