

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TNDH) has announced the state's first measles case since 2019.



They confirmed that a Tennessee resident, who is a student at Western Kentucky University (WKU), tested positive for the virus. This individual recently traveled internationally, spent time in Kentucky while contagious, and is currently in recovery.



Kentucky health authorities confirmed that the unvaccinated student attended classes and community events on August 28, 29, and 30 while infected. So far, no additional measles cases have been found in Tennessee.



Health authorities have identified specific locations and times where individuals may have been exposed to the measles virus. These locations include The Commons at Helm Library (WKU), located at 1906 College Heights Blvd., during the following times: Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and Friday, Aug. 30 from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Additionally, the WKU Student Union - Starbucks was noted on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Lastly, Simply Ramen Restaurant, located at 801 Campbell Lane, had potential exposure on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Health officials from Tennessee and Kentucky are working together to assess potential exposures. Measles symptoms can range from fever and headache to cough, rash, red eyes, and congestion, typically starting with a red, spotty rash on the face that spreads to the body. The virus can be transmitted through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes.



The Tennessee Department of Health is actively tracing contacts and urges anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles to notify their local health department immediately.



