

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that counties with lower health insurance coverage, limited access to broadband internet, and lower household incomes experience higher suicide rates.



The CDC's research examined federal data on suicide deaths, correlating it with county-level census statistics regarding income, health insurance, and internet access. Over the past twenty years, the national suicide rate has increased significantly, with a suicide occurring approximately every 11 minutes. The data shows that Native American individuals have the highest suicide rates, followed by white individuals. Men are more at risk than women, and rural residents face higher rates than those in urban settings.



The findings indicate an urgent need to enhance access to essential resources as a means of suicide prevention. Improved health insurance coverage can facilitate access to mental health care, primary healthcare, and crisis intervention services. Furthermore, strengthening household financial security-allowing individuals to afford food, housing, and medical care-and enhancing healthcare availability, including telehealth and mental health services in underserved regions, could contribute significantly to lowering suicide rates, according to the study.



'We want to help people in need before a crisis occurs. Suicide is preventable, and we know what works to stop it and to spare families and friends from losing loved ones.' Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC's chief medical officer, told reporters in a briefing.



The researchers acknowledged potential gaps in data, particularly within Native and Hispanic communities, suggesting that the actual suicide rates may be underreported. They recommend a comprehensive suicide prevention approach that aligns with the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, focusing on strengthening economic support, enhancing access to mental health care, and fostering community connections and coping skills.



