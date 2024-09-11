Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $111.6 million

Reoccurring software, services and other software revenue of $55.9 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 26% from prior year.

Earnings from operations of $12.6 million

Net earnings of $9.7 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)





Q1'25



Q1'24

Revenue $ 111,643

$ 125,819

Gross margin

66,262



72,036

Earnings from operations

12,609



22,307

Net earnings

9,711



15,892

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.13

$ 0.20

Fully-diluted shares

77,278,156



76,529,150

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)





Q1 ' 25



YE' 24

Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 91,020

$ 86,325

Working capital

197,711



201,437

Total assets

481,025



484,722

Shareholders' equity

261,682



263,267

Revenue

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, revenues were $111.6 million, compared to revenues of $125.8 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $73.9 million, compared to $87.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $37.7 million, compared to $38.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, gross margin was $66.2 million as compared to $72.0 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.4% as compared to 57.3% in the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Earnings

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, net earnings were $9.7 million as compared to $15.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.20 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $17.6 million as compared to $16.4 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $37.4 million as compared to $31.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at July 31, 2024 was $197.7 million as compared to $201.4 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash was $91.0 million as at July 31, 2024 as compared to $86.3 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash generated from operations was $22.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 as compared to $60.0 million cash generated for the quarter ended July 31, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $13.3 million from operations for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 compared to $19.9 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.0 million for investing activities, which was principally a result of the acquisition of capital assets which amounted to $2.0 million.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $16.8 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.9 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of August 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $302 million and shipments during the month of August 2024 were $33 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on September 11, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September 17, 2024 and will be paid on or about September 25, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)















Three months ended

July 31, 2024 Three months ended

July 31, 2023 Revenue $ 111,643

$ 125,819

Cost of goods sold

45,381



53,783

Gross margin

66,262



72,036

Expenses







Selling and administrative

17,604



16,398

General

1,281



1,158

Research and development

37,374



31,990

Investment tax credits

(3,760 )

(3,395 ) Share based compensation

1,175



1,525

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(21 )

2,052





53,653



49,729

Earnings before undernoted

12,609



22,307











Finance income

705



124

Finance costs

(309 )

(244 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss

-



(212 ) Other income and expenses

210



(94 ) Earnings before income taxes

13,215



21,881

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes







Current

5,563



7,761

Deferred

(2,059 )

(1,772 )



3,504



5,989

Net earnings for the period $ 9,711

$ 15,892

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest $ 42

$ 299

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

9,669



15,593

Net earnings for the period $ 9,711

$ 15,892











Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.21

Diluted $ 0.13

$ 0.20











Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



As At

July 31, 2024



As At

April 30, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,020

$ 86,325

Inventory $ 212,238

$ 206,154

Working capital $ 197,711

$ 201,437

Total assets $ 481,025

$ 484,722

Shareholders' equity $ 261,682

$ 263,267











Number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

76,114,100



76,164,322

Fully-diluted

81,693,075



81,614,447











Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

76,152,101



76,088,691

Fully-diluted

77,278,156



77,044,858





Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

September 11, 2024 at 5 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

October 11, 2024. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 92246.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

