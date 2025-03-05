Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Record Quarterly revenue of $136.9 million, an increase of 9% or $11.7 million sequentially

Reoccurring software, services and other software revenue of $55.7 million in the quarter, up 6% from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $28.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 8% from the prior year

Net earnings of $21.1 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q3 ' 25 Q3 ' 24 Revenue

$ 136,916 $ 135,278 Gross margin 79,098 79,733 Earnings from operations 28,108 26,398 Net earnings 21,076 19,024 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.24 Fully-diluted shares 76,860,180 76,878,395

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q3 ' 25 YE' 24 Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,280 $ 86,325 Working capital 207,943 201,437 Total assets 472,210 484,722 Shareholders' equity 269,606 263,267

Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, revenues were $136.9 million compared to revenues of $135.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2024. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $99.1 million compared to $80.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $37.8 million compared to $54.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, gross margin was $79.1 million as compared to $79.7 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.8% as compared to 58.9% in the quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, net earnings were $21.1 million as compared to $19.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.27 as compared to $0.24 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, selling and administrative expenses were $19.2 million as compared to $18.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, gross research and development expenses were $36.6 million as compared to $34.0 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2025 was $207.9 million as compared to $201.4 million on April 30, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalent $96.3 million as at January 31, 2025 as compared to $86.3 million in cash on April 30, 2024.

Cash generated from operations was $53.0 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 as compared to $30.2 million cash generated for the quarter ended January 31, 2024. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $27.2 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 compared to $25.0 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $1.2 million for investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $17.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $15.2 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2025, purchase order backlog was in excess of $269 million and shipments during the month of February 2025 were $39 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 5, 2025 of $0.20 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 13, 2025 and will be paid on or about March 20, 2025.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Nine month period ended January 31, January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 136,916 $ 135,278 $ 373,818 $ 391,846 Cost of goods sold 57,818 55,545 154,198 162,058 Gross margin 79,098 79,733 219,620 229,788 Expenses Selling and administrative 19,198 18,262 55,174 52,160 General 1,318 1,056 3,901 3,388 Research and development 36,584 33,967 110,237 98,124 Investment tax credits (3,529) (3,987) (10,879) (10,594) Share based compensation 1,314 1,197 3,756 3,876 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,895) 2,840 (4,677) 1,979 50,990 53,335 157,512 148,933 Earnings before undernoted 28,108 26,398 62,108 80,855 Finance costs 531 547 2,073 1,084 Finance income (421) (457) (1,104) (1,042) Net loss on investments through profit and loss - - - (2,704) Other (expenses) income (62) (526) 249 (404) Earnings before income taxes 28,156 25,962 63,326 77,789 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 7,505 6,045 18,381 20,481 Deferred (425) 893 (1,779) 141 7,080 6,938 16,602 20,622 Net earnings for the period $ 21,076 $ 19,024 $ 46,724 $ 57,167 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 161 302 336 760 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 20,915 18,722 46,388 56,407 Net earnings for the period $ 21,076 $ 19,024 $ 46,724 $ 57,167 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.61 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.73

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As At

January 31, 2025 As At

April 30, 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 96,280 $ 86,325 Inventory $ 195,556 $ 206,154 Working capital $ 207,943 $ 201,437 Total assets $ 472,210 $ 484,722 Shareholders' equity $ 269,606 $ 263,267 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,941,007 76,164,322 Fully-diluted 81,043,732 81,614,447 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,045,953 76,088,691 Fully-diluted 77,019,898 77,044,858

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on March 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until Sunday, April 14, 2025. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or Toll-Free 1-888-660-6264. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 56369.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud."

