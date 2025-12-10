Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $132.7 million, an increase of $7.5 million or 6.0% from the prior year quarter

International quarterly revenue of $34.2 million up $3.8 million or 12.5% from the prior year quarter

Earnings from operations of $25.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 17.0% from the prior quarter

Net earnings of $18.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 16.9% from the prior quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter

Regular quarterly dividend increased to $0.205 per share

Special dividend declared of $1.00 per share.

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)





Q2 ' 26



Q2 ' 25

Revenue $ 132,735

$ 125,259

Gross margin

77,829



74,260

Earnings from operations

25,036



21,391

Net earnings

18,620



15,937

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.24

$ 0.21

Fully-diluted shares

77,523,650



77,077,835



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)





Q2 ' 26



YE ' 25

Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,695

$ 111,665

Working capital

205,673



206,900

Total assets

466,690



469,485

Shareholders' equity

267,996



268,123



Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, revenues were $132.7 million an increase of $7.5 million compared to revenues of $125.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $98.5 million an increase of $3.7 million or 3.9% compared to $94.8 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $34.2 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 12.5% compared to $30.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for the second quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $77.8 million, compared to $74.3 million for the second quarter ended October 31, 2024. As a percentage of revenue, the gross margin was 58.6% for the second quarter ended October 31, 2025 compared to 59.3% for the second quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, net earnings were $18.6 million or an increase of 16.9% compared to $15.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.24 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, selling and administrative expenses were $19.1 million as compared to $18.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, gross research and development expenses were $36.6 million as compared to $36.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2025 was $205.6 million as compared to $206.9 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalent was $96.7 million as at October 31, 2025 as compared to $111.7 million on April 30, 2025.

Cash used from operations was $5.0 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $9.7 million cash used for the quarter ended October 31, 2024. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $25.6 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $21.8 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $6.3 million from investing activities which includes the purchase of land and building for $3.0 million

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $17.5 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $15.4 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2025, purchase order backlog was in excess of $240 million and shipments during the month of November 2025 were $46 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 10, 2025 of $0.205 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025 and will be paid on or about December 24, 2025.

Special Dividend

Evertz Board of Directors declared a special dividend on December 10, 2025 of $1.00. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 18, 2025 and will be paid on or about December 24, 2025.

The Special dividend reflects both the strong long-term operational performance of the Company and its solid balance sheet, thereby enabling a distribution of cash over and above what is considered necessary to meeting known commitments and maintain adequate reserves.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)





Three month period ended



Six month period ended





October 31,



October 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue $ 132,735

$ 125,259

$ 244,880

$ 236,902

Cost of goods sold

54,906



50,999



98,209



96,380

Gross margin

77,829



74,260



146,671



140,522

Expenses























Selling and administrative

19,102



18,372



37,726



35,976

General

1,268



1,302



2,535



2,583

Research and development

36,635



36,279



73,618



73,653

Investment tax credits

(4,350 )

(3,590 )

(7,697 )

(7,350 ) Share based Compensation

914



1,267



1,982



2,442

Foreign exchange gain

(776 )

(761 )

(1,512 )

(782 )



52,793



52,869



106,652



106,522

Earnings before undernoted

25,036



21,391



40,019



34,000



























Finance income

642



837



1,417



1,542

Finance costs

(620 )

(374 )

(858 )

(683 ) Other income

188



101



688



311

Earnings before income taxes

25,246



21,955



41,266



35,170

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes























Current

4,956



5,313



8,921



10,876

Deferred

1,670



705



1,832



(1,354 )



6,626



6,018



10,753



9,522

Net earnings for the period $ 18,620

$ 15,937

$ 30,513

$ 25,648



























Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

93



133



145



175

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

18,527



15,804



30,368



25,473

Net earnings for the period $ 18,620

$ 15,937

$ 30,513

$ 25,648



























Earnings per share























Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.21

$ 0.40

$ 0.33

Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.40

$ 0.33



Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at



As at





October 31, 2025



April 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,695

$ 111,665

Inventory $ 182,696

$ 181,011

Working capital $ 205,673

$ 205,900

Total assets $ 466,690

$ 469,485

Shareholders' equity $ 267,996

$ 268,123











Number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

75,484,550



75,750,235

Fully-diluted

77,523,650



80,627,710















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

75,495,006



76,010,401

Fully-diluted

76,589,935



76,975,472



Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or Toll Free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 6, 2025. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 1-289-819-1325 or Toll Free 1-800-660-6264, passcode 56182.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

