

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, Thursday said it received an order from renewable energy company Ørsted for its 43 MW Farranrory wind farm in Ireland.



Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.



The order includes supply and installation of nine N133/4800 turbines for the farm along with a premium plus service agreement where Nordex will service the turbines for a period of 20 years. This is the first order Nordex received from the Danish energy company.



The installation of the turbines will start in the summer of 2025, and commissioning is expected in 2026.



