

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported that its first quarter total revenue was 278.9 million pounds, an increase of about 15% from the prior year, reflecting higher revenue per client supported by elevated volatility across a range of asset classes in early August. Total active clients across the Group in the quarter were down 1% year-on-year to 263,200.



The company continues to expect fiscal year 2025 performance in line with market expectations.



The company noted that the next scheduled market announcement will be the half-year of ifscal year 2025 results in January 2025.



