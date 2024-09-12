

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), an information assurance firm, Thursday raised revenue and adjusted operating profit outlook for the four months ending September 30, thanks to better-than-expected performance in Cyber Security division.



The company currently expects revenue for the period to be about 104 million pounds, up from the previous outlook of nearly 100 million pounds, and approximately 4 percent growth from the same period last year.



NCC Group now expects adjusted operating profit to be about 6 million pounds. Previously, it was expecting 3.5 million pounds.



The Group is scheduled to report results for the 16 months ending September 30 on December 10.



